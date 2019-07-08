South Burlington Police investigate uptick in car break-ins

South Burlington Police say they've seen an uptick in car break-ins over the last several weeks.

They couldn't give a reason why, but have some tips to deter people from breaking into your car.

They say these car break-ins are happening in neighborhoods and highly trafficked areas.

Sergeant Jon Namdar with the South Burlington Police Department said most of the thefts they are seeing are not crimes of violence.

He explained most of the crimes are someone breaking into an unoccupied car, generally when people are asleep or not home.

There are things you can do to deter someone from breaking into your car and that starts with keeping your valuables out of sight from the outside.

"Focus on locking your doors, that's a really easy thing you can do. A lot of times it's just people trying door handles and they can go in and get stuff, pretty easily. Locking your doors is a great first step to take and also just thinking about where you park, is there a well lit area," said Sgt. Namdar.

Sergeant Namdar says most of what's being stolen are things that are quick and easy to take like loose change, wallets, purses, and electronic devices.

He says if you see something, say something. And if your car gets broken into, he wants you to report it.

