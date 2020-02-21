What did South Burlington police know about cop's alleged domestic violence?

The South Burlington Police Department has opened an internal investigation into two officers that were "potentially aware" of domestic violence by a former fellow officer arrested this week.

Winooski Police Det. Christopher Matott, who worked for SBPD from 2014 to 2017, pleaded not guilty Thursday to six charges including domestic assault, criminal threatening and unlawful restraint. Investigators say Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, even threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.

Now, South Burlington Police officials say two officers were potentially aware of allegations of domestic violence involving Matott when he was on the force, and failed to report it, a violation of department policy.

Officials did not release the names of the officers and say it will be handled as a personnel matter.

Matott is on unpaid administrative leave from the Winooski Police Department.

