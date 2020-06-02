South Burlington Police seek owner of lost meth

South Burlington Police took a different tact Tuesday morning trying to identify a person who lost their illicit drugs.

They posted a memo to Facebook that the person who may have lost their meth could come and claim it at the South Burlington police station.

They said they found it at the Shell station on Shelburne Road.

Lt. Gregg Jager called it a tongue in cheek way to engage with the community but said social media has become an important tool for doing their jobs.

"We use all of our platforms to socialize our officers to make sure that people know that we are a part of the community and that this post was just that. It was us trying to show that we are humans," Jagger said.

Police are conducting tests to determine if it is actually meth.

Meanwhile, the post already had hundreds of shares.