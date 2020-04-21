South Burlington School District proposes 2021 school budget

South Burlington School District is asking for a 3.8% increase in next year's budget. Superintendent David Young says the tax on a $100,000 home would go up about $43 dollars from last year. The tax on a condo valued at $230,000 would go up to $89 dollars, and if you live in a $300,000 home, you'll pay $139 more dollars.

Young says he knows residents are concerned, but he believes the increase is worth it to ensure the district has the right resources and staff to help students academically - emotionally and mentally in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to need every guidance counselor and every teacher and every administrator that we have, every social worker that we have,” Superintendent David Young said.

Young is hopeful the school board and voters will get on board with the increase.



WCAX reached out to City Council Vicechair Meaghan Emery for her thoughts on the budget proposal.

In a statement, she said: "All of us must come together and those of us who can step up as our resources allow to dig our communities out of these big economic losses. we must all consider in what ways we can contribute to righting our economy until normalcy returns."



Nothing is final yet. The board will take up the proposal at its meeting on April 29.

If it’s approved, it will go before the voters on May 28.

The city is working on ways to make sure voters will still be able to cast their ballots if the stay at home order continues.