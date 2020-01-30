South Burlington School board holds meeting to inform tax payers

South Burlington School Board member Bridget Burhardt says the district has been fielding questions for months about its renovation project. The most frequently asked question is about the bond vote that is over $209 million.

The school board shared more at a public meeting on January 30th about what's going into that price tag, and why reconstruction is necessary.

"We're basically just trying to give community members as much information as they need to be informed when they go to the ballot box," South Burlington School Board member Bridget Burhardt said. "The investment is really to set the stage for the next 60 to 70 years of education in the district and it's a big chunk, and we're asking people to absorb that information."

Voters we spoke to are keeping an open mind about the project, and are undecided about the vote. Some have questions about the price of the project. One mother we spoke to wonders if the bond price is absolutely necessary.

"I have two kids that went through the school," Diane Hanson said. "It's a great school system and I want the future kids to have a good of education, but it's just a matter of do they need [that much money] to do that, maybe they do, I'm not sure yet."

Others worry that they won't be able to afford to live in South Burlington with an 11% property tax increase for properties valued over $350,000. Frank Murray has been a South Burlington resident for forty years and worries that the tax rate will push him, and his family out of the city.

"They tried to outline what the effect would be on taxpayers, and the question I think for my family and me, we've lived here 40 years, and we question if we can continue to afford to live here," Murray said.

The school board wants the public to ask more questions and try to be as informed as possible ahead of the vote on Town Meeting Day.

Burhardt wants people to understand what they're paying for and why.

"The school board whole-heartedly believes that this is the right project for the community and the right timing for the project," Burhardt said. "We know that significant renovations at the very least are needed for these buildings, doing nothing right now is not an option."

The school board argues a basic renovation would not solve current issues with a growing student body. Members say many internal projects also wouldn't get fixed so renovating would not be as cost-effective as constructing a new building.