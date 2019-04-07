South Burlington barn destroyed by fire Sunday

Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a fire that destroyed a barn on a family-owned dairy farm in South Burlington and they are calling it the last dairy farm in South Burlington.

Multiple crews were called to the Betler Farm on Ethan Allen Drive early Sunday morning. When they arrived the 60 foot barn was completely engulfed in flames.

The barn home to about 50 cows and calves plus more than 300 hundred bails of hay. Multiple fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby barns, but say the building is a complete loss.

“We had a large body of fire when we first got there. Due to a coordinated effort by all the departments on the scene we were able to quickly and effectively put the fire out,” said Captain Micah Genzlinger of the South Burlington Fire Department.

Investigators say the family was able to get all of the livestock out of the barn before it was completely destroyed.

They say the fire caused about 350-thousand dollars in damages, no one was injured.

