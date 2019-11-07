South Burlington bridge remains closed after storm damage

The Kimball Avenue bridge in South Burlington will be closed a while longer after damage from the Halloween storm.

Public Works closed the bridge and the road at the intersection with Gregory and Community Drives on Friday. Officials say a failure upstream a few years ago created a collapse in a culvert and a temporary bridge was put in place. Last week's rain washed away the soil keeping the culvert in place, making the current bridge unsafe to cross.

A brand new bridge has been in the works for a few years and is now in the permitting stage. Adam Cate with South Burlington Public Works says he hopes the unfortunate event speeds up the process. "The hope, I think, is to get this bridge fixed to the point we can use the temporary bridge before it gets really cold and freezes and construction becomes not real feasible. I don't know if that's going to get us ahead of the holiday season, but keep our fingers crossed," he said.

The state said the bridge may be eligible for funding to re-open the temporary bridge. Thousands use the road daily, so the closure is increasing traffic on Williston Road and Kennedy Drive. A downed tree is still across the bridge because it is unsafe for people to work on it. Cate also says they strongly discourage any bicyclists from trying to cross the bridge.