String of South Burlington car vandalisms

South Burlington Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were found with their windows smashed and tires slashed Monday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex on Farrell Street in South Burlington in the garage of the complex.

South Burlington Police say it is accessible from the street.

"There's been an issue here-- a lot of discussions whether to harden the entrance to the garage. In fact, it was a recent board meeting that we decided not to pay the money to put in the gates or cameras. I think maybe a lot of people are second-guessing that now," said Daryly Meunier, a resident.

The investigation is ongoing.