South Burlington city council passes resolution to make masks mandatory

It's now mandatory to wear a mask or face covering at businesses and city buildings in South Burlington.

City council just passed that rule.

It requires customers, employees and visitors entering city-owned facilities and public establishments and businesses to wear a PPE face covering or respirator that covers at least their mouth and nose.

Businesses had to have proper signs up warning people Monday.

It lasts until the end of the state's emergency or until council votes otherwise.

South Burlington joins Burlington, Brattleboro and Montpelier with the rule.