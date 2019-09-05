South Burlington officials clash over empty parking spots

South Burlington has an enviable problem -- too many empty parking spots.

A recent study showed that less than one-third of available parking spots are being used and it's leaving less room for new developers, but city leaders disagree over what to do with them.

The development review board just sent the city council a letter saying it cannot support the proposed amendment to get ride of minimum parking requirements. Instead, the board wants to revise parking in a more case-by-case examination and give the public a chance to provide input.

The city council will be meeting in two weeks to discuss the decision.