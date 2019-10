South Burlington city officials will be hosting a meeting to talk about upgrading Williston Road Wednesday.

A few years ago, meetings were held for the streetscape project.

Since then city leaders say they got a grant that will fund most of the design and construction of this streetscape on the south side of the road.

That project is planned for between Dorset St. & Midas Dr.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 7 p.m. in South Burlington's City Hall.