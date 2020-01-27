South Burlington cop resigns after internal investigation

A veteran police officer in South Burlington is stepping down after an internal investigation. We don't know why he was being investigated.

This wasn't the first time Cpl. Andrew Johnson has been under the lens of a police investigation. He was the subject of a separate case back in 2016, but the investigation found no wrongdoing. Then, Johnson was accused of making false accusations about department members but eventually had a suspension lifted.

Johnson decided to leave the force on his own after the recent investigation.

"What I can say is criminality wasn't contemplated in the internal investigation, there's no findings that have been referred to district court and the parties at the end decided to accept the resignation from Corporal Johnson," South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Johnson does not face any criminal charges.

The chief says over the next few months, the South Burlington Police Department will work to recruit more officers to make up the difference.