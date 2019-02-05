South Burlington could get new dog park

South Burlington is urging dog owners and residents to give their input about the possibility of a new dog park.

The Dog Park Committee is mulling over where to put another dog park. Right now, the owners of South Burlington's more than 4,300 dogs can let the dogs run free at the Farrell Dog Park.

The Dog Park Committee has been surveying dog owners and non-dog owners online. They said they're mindful of concerns.

"We heard concerns about buffering, so we know that those things are there. We tried to identify as many of these issues as we could. And we are also going to talk about the matrix tomorrow night so that people will know that these are the criteria that we are using to evaluate potential sites," Chair Barb Sirvis said.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the community room at the South Burlington police department.