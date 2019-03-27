South Burlington hopes to use app to build civic engagement

South Burlington residents will soon be able to weigh in on city issues from their phones.

The city is partnering with a Canadian company to create an app that will allow residents to share their opinions on topics ranging from transportation to development and more. Officials on Wednesday touted how block chain technology -- which stores data in different places so that it's difficult for hackers to get to -- will help make sure that outsiders can't influence votes.

South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn says the app will help engage the public. "Without this kind of technology, our city council and policymakers are not necessarily as well connected as they want to be," he said.

The app will be rolled out in the coming months. Block chain technology itself is new in Vermont. Legislation passed just last year allows it here and some believe it is the way of the future in securing data for better consumer protection.

Officials hope that by embracing it, Vermont can help create jobs in that growing industry.

