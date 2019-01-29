South Burlington man arrested in hit-and-run

Police in South Burlington have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month.

Carl Willette

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident that happened in a parking lot on Patchen Road. They wanted to track down the driver of a pickup truck that backed into a parked car and then took off.

Now, police have arrested Carl Willette, 52, of South Burlington. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation. He's due in court next month.