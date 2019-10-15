South Burlington minimum parking requirements eliminated

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The city of South Burlington no longer has minimum parking requirements. This means that businesses, homes and living accommodations will no longer have a required minimum or maximum number of parking spaces.
The decision was made at a City Council meeting last week, despite some concerns by people living and working in the city.
A recent study showed less than one-third of available parking spots are being used and it's leaving less room for new developers.
The amendment passed 3-2.