South Burlington moves forward with costly school construction proposal

The South Burlington School Board is moving forward with a costly proposal to build a new middle and high school on the current campus.

Board members are working with an architect on the proposed two new buildings that could fetch a price tag of anywhere between $50 million and $170 million. School board Officials say a more accurate cost analysis is expected by mid-September. "It will not be cheap, said Bridget Burkhardt, a SBSB member. "The work over summer to get a design developed enough that we can take it to community for further community input."

Karsten Schlenter, the principal of Tuttle Middle School says the new facilities will benefit students. "Looking forward, there is a need for a better facility that can meet the needs of our students in the future as well," Schlenter said.

The South Burlington Middle and High School buildings were built in the 1960's and officials say both have infrastructure issues. The high school is over capacity. There are 925 kids and it's built for 850. And the school board expects enrollment to increase. Students with physical challenges require an adult to unlock doors and move them from one part of the building to another.

The board says the middle school lacks natural light and efficient space. Teachers used to lead classes lecture style. The new buildings would create space for group learning in a way teachers can easily oversee their students.

"I understand the idea behind it, but I don't really think it is necessary," said Joyce Doud, a local community member.

The decision to pursue two new schools was made at a school board meeting in June, but Doud and other residents say they just got wind of it. "I think it's a waste of money because I think learning can occur in any kind of environment," Doud said.

Scheduling the construction -- also known as option 8 -- calls for a new middle school and high school wing to be built. Middle schoolers will move into that wing and the high schoolers will move into the finished part. The remaining high schoolers will then be moved into the current middle school. While that is going on, they will demolish the high school. Once the new high school is built they will demo the middle school. After that, they will fix any issues or make improvements to the fields and parking.

Once planning for the project is complete, public hearings will be held. Voters are expected to get the final say on Town Meeting Day next year.

Click here for more information on the proposed project.