South Burlington now treating all city sewage

The city of South Burlington is now treating 100 percent of its wastewater and sewage.

A new treatment plan reroutes sewage to the Bartlett Bay Waste Treatment Center through two new pumping stations on Proctor Avenue and Farrell Street.

The project cost about $3 million. Public works anticipates paying it off over seven to 10 years.

Before the new treatment plant, sewage from South Burlington neighborhoods was sent to the Burlington plant.

Public works says the new South Burlington plant is saving the city a lot more than just money.

"Through tightening up our operating protocols and having a better chemical and biological treatment system in place, we've been able to reduce the pounds of phosphorus to be discharged into Lake Champlain by 90%, you don't get too many projects in this line of work that are kind of win-win-win," said Justin Rabidoux, the director of South Burlington Public Works.

After the debt is repaid, the city will move to either lower the cost of sewage treatment or invest in another treatment facility.