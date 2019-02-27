South Burlington plans improvements to protect cyclists, pedestrians

South Burlington is making plans to improve biking and walking safety in the coming years.

The city's Bike and Pedestrian Committee has come up with a bunch of improvement options.

The committee says adding pedestrian-controlled crossing lights at some intersections would help walkers without backing up traffic. And Penny for Path money-- approved by voters in August-- could be used to fund it.

The panel also suggested repainting crosswalks and repaving some paths and sidewalks.

A major issue is part of the bike path alongside Dorset Street between Songbird Road and Kennedy Drive. Nearby, a fence separates the path from the road. But in that section, there is no fence and the path is about the same level as the road. The committee says that's a safety issue, especially during rush hour.

"They just whip onto the bike path and make that their third lane. And it really is kind of dangerous because that path is used by high school kids and middle school kids going to Dorset Park," said Cathy Frank of the Bike and Pedestrian Committee.

The committee hopes the city can extend the fencing to protect bikers and pedestrians.

The city is still working out funding and a timeline for working on the recommendations.