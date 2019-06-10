South Burlington police target speeders with radar signs

If you've seen more radar signs popping up along busy South Burlington roads, police say that's because they are trouble spots for speeders.

They say the radars are there as a reminder to slow down but they aren't issuing tickets or stationing cruisers there-- yet.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says the Dorset Street corridor is problematic because it transitions from a rural neighborhood into the beginning of the city.

"There are some real public safety issues when you think about speeding and intersections and pedestrians. What we're seeing now along the Dorset Street that essentially comes from a very rural setting at a 50 mile an hour speed limit, then into the city," Burke said.

Police say they'll pursue an enforcement campaign as a last resort but they hope the radars will deter speeders.