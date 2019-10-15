South Burlington postpones other projects to focus on new schools

As Vermont's school population declines leaving rural schools struggling to stay open, South Burlington has the opposite problem. The city is growing and needs bigger schools. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with city leaders about the need and learned why another city project was moved to the back burner.

On Town Meeting Day, the South Burlington School Board wants voters to sign off on a $210 million capital project. It would pay for three buildings: a new middle school, a new high school and a new school rec building that would house indoor track and basketball courts.

To get voters on board, the city is shelving plans to build a municipal rec center.

"What the City Council has agreed with the school district about is to avoid any conflicts of public attention between this significant school district project and a proposed indoor recreation center for the city," said Kevin Dorn, South Burlington's city manager.

The school board believes renovations to the existing school buildings would be a poor use of money.

"Those types of renovation options were about the same price as building new buildings," said Bridget Burkhardt, a member of the school board.

Plus, renovations would not solve the issue of an expanding student body. The middle school currently has 550 students and is expected to gain 200 more in 10 years. The high school is already over capacity at 942 students and expects to grow to 1,050 students by 2029.

The district says the physical education center would better serve student-athletes during bad weather.

"At the high school, we have one competition-sized court. Basically, it means that athletes in the winter, some of them are getting home as late as 10 p.m. They're also finding it challenging to host competition," Burkhardt said.

The South Burlington School Board will be continuing conversations for the proposed facilities. They expect to have a bond vote ready by next March.

Tuesday night, there is a special school board meeting at 7 p.m., families are invited to attend and hear about the project and offer feedback on designs for the new buildings.

The school board will have a closed meeting Wednesday night to figure out how much this project will cost taxpayers.