South Burlington ready to expand services as population grows

South Burlington is making progress on the construction for the new City Center.

There has been progress since voters approved the project back in November.

Once the project is completed, it will include a library, senior center and City Hall.

It will also include condos and affordable housing.

The city says it is prepared for a boost in population.

"Our departments have planned for what services need to happen, and I think it's an exciting time," said Coralee Holm, director of community engagement and innovation. "We have an older demographic here in South Burlington, and I think as you build housing of the sort that we're looking at, you'll have more families. You'll have more young professionals which is what we hope in our downtown."

The project is expected to be done by 2020.