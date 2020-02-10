South Burlington restaurant moving

A longtime South Burlington restaurant is moving-- to the other side of town.

Pulcinella’s made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday.

The Italian restaurant has been around since 2007. It is currently on Dorset Street in the building that used to house Small Dog Electronics and Eastern Mountain Sports.

On Facebook, the owners said they’ll be moving over to Shelburne Road and taking over the Lakeview House. The post did not give any indication of why they were moving to the new space.

Their last day on Dorset Street will be Sat., March 28. They’re shooting to be open in the new space on April 1.

Their departure is the latest of several from that building. EMS closed in 2017. Small Dog moved to Burlington last fall. Neither of those spaces has been filled yet, but that could be changing. The realtors for that building told us that another tenant may be coming soon to the Small Dog space, though nothing has been finalized yet. And they told us while there has been some interest in the EMS space, there has been nothing serious.

The South Burlington Department of Planning & Zoning confirmed to WCAX News there have been no applications for any new tenants for that building in the last few months.