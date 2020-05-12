South Burlington sets out to deceive beavers, stop clogs

Some busy beavers in South Burlington were a little too busy; they clogged a culvert near the high school.

So the city had a beaver deceiver installed. It works by tricking the beavers into building their dams on fencing just above the water, which prevents the clogging of the culvert.

Skip Lisle says he was hired to put in the system as an alternative to trapping or killing the beavers.

"It's a way to protect culverts, primarily, which are always clogged by beavers, in a longterm economical manner," Lisle said.

Lisle says when the beaver deceiver is installed, it will help the ecosystem by keeping the beavers around, and taxpayers by reducing costs from flooding and washouts with no clogged culverts.