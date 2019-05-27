South Burlington shelling out more for road repairs

If you're driving on South Burlington roads since this winter, you've noticed it's a bit of a rough ride. Now, the city says it will have to shell out even more on paving to fix all the problems that Mother Nature caused.

Ask drivers and they'll tell you the roads in our region took a beating.

"Not great! Definitely already got one flat tire in the surrounding area from a pothole," said Jana Sbardellati of Colchester.

Things are especially in some sections of South Burlington, like Dorset Street.

Justin Morgan-Parmett/Williston: Lots of potholes, big huge chunks to have to avoid.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Was it a comfortable drive?

Justin Morgan-Parmett/Williston: No, obviously not.

The city's public works department says their employees are working nonstop.

"Pretty much every day that it's not raining we've been out hot-patching the minor potholes," said Adam Cate, the deputy director of operations for South Burlington Public Works.

Cat Viglienzoni: Is this one of the worst years you've seen in your time here?

Adam Cate: Easily. Not one of. The worst.

Cate says this winter, they spent $7,000 doing 60 tons of cold patches to potholes. That's about what they would normally spend in seven years.

"It seemed like we plowed almost every other day. I think we had 90 different events that we responded to over the course of the winter," Cate said. "It's just kind of a snowball effect if you will."

All the ups and downs in temperature and messy mixes took a toll. The city recently signed a $937,000 paving contract to fix 14 lane-miles of roads. Normal years, it's closer to $600,000. Even if more work means more delays, drivers WCAX News spoke with told us it's worth it.

"Infrastructure spending is probably a good thing. Especially this is a busy road and you shouldn't pop a tire driving down the road," Morgan-Parmett said.

"I have no problem paying taxes as long as I can see the benefit of where they're going," Sbardellati said.

"We don't have any choice really, we've got to keep the roads repaired," said Sally Ballin of South Burlington

The city expects paving will start around July and take about a month. And they did say that with newer paving technology, they hope the new roads will last longer.

Crews will work on 14 miles of roads, so expect some delays. Work could start in July on Dorset Street, Airport Parkway, Patchen Road, Spear Street and several others.

Here's the full list of roads to be paved:

-Airport Parkway (from Kirby Road to White Street)

-Brookwood Drive (from Dorset Street to Oakwood Drive)

-Central Avenue (from Queen City Park Road to Lyons Avenue)

-Dean Street (from Hinesburg Road to end)

-Dorset Street (from Foulsham Hollow Road south to City Line)

-Harbor View Road (from Shelburne Road to Bay Crest Drive)

-Lyons Avenue (from Central Avenue to end)

-Oakwood Drive (all)

-Patchen Road (from White Street to Williston Road)

-Patchen Road (from I-89 Bridge to City Line)

-Sherry Road (from Brookwood Drive to Aspen Drive)

-Spear Street (jug handle to Quarry Ridge)

-Timber Lane (from Kennedy Drive to Twin Oaks Terrace)