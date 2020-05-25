Vermont musicians take part in communal taps

Jazz trumpeter and UVM music lecturer Ray Vega provided a solemn musical reminder of what Memorial Day is all about.

He says he decided to play taps in South Burlington Monday because it was an opportunity for people to all come together

"I think at this time in the history of humanity -- I think we are at a different place right now, and this is just one way to commemorate not only the fallen soldiers or the veterans throughout the United States, but to all the first responders worldwide and to all that have perished through COVID-19, that's where my heart is with this," Vega said.

Vega got the idea from CBS, which put out a call for trumpet players and buglers to play taps at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. He says at least 20 Vermont musicians participated.

