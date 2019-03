Contract talks for teachers in South Burlington have once again stalled.

Negotiations began in October, but the union and school board have yet to agree on a deal for the 2019-2020 school year.

The School Board is now asking for a mediator to help during the next sit down in two weeks. Salaries and benefits remain the major stumbling blocks

The two sides have had their problems in the past. Back in 2017 they spent a year negotiating an agreement.