South Burlington teacher's cancer treatment a lesson for school community

A longtime South Burlington teacher is undergoing cancer treatment. But instead of care packages and donations she's asking the community to help out in a different way.

Kathy Buley is a third grade teacher at Chamberlain School in South Burlington. She's been in the district for four decades shaping a generation of minds.

When Buley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last spring she had several blood transfusions. "As I was getting them, I was struck at a personal level for the amount of gratitude you feel for some anonymous person who you'll never know who took the time to donate blood, and it's really saving your life," Buley said.

When she left Chamberlain to receive treatment in Boston she had to leave behind her class. She then wanted to re-pay the favor and organize a blood drive through the Red Cross. For the students, many of whom aren't familiar with cancer or donating to the Red Cross, the blood drive serves as a lesson in compassion. And for fellow teachers -- a gesture of camaraderie.

"It made her feel so much better. She had energy and felt a lot better, and so if we can do something to help someone that would be great, and they might choose to do that when they grow up," said Kathy Murphy a teacher at Chamberlin.

In the face of an otherwise uncertain situation, Buley says she finds solace in paying it forward. "We all have a journey through life and whatever point in your journey you can reach out and help other people, then take the opportunity and do it," she said.

