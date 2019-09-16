South Burlington to hold public hearing on parking requirements

South Burlington officials are still mulling over changes to the cities parking regulations.

A recent study showed that less than one-third of available parking spots are being used and it's leaving less room for new developers, but city leaders disagree over what to do with them.

The city council wants to amend the city's minimum parking guidelines that stipulate businesses must have a certain number of parking spaces available. But the city's development review board says eliminating parking minimums could cause conflicts between residents and customers.

"Our concern, quite frankly, is that if you don't have any minimum standards, then you could have negative effects on surrounding communities, you could have negative effects on neighborhood businesses," said the DRB's Matt Cota.

The city council will be holding a public hearing Monday night at 6:30 to potentially approve the elimination of minimum city parking requirements.

