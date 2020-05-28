South Burlington voters revote school budget

South Burlington voters Thursday weighed in on whether to accept a $1.9 million increase in the school district's budget. The controversial revote comes after residents already voted down a pre-pandemic budget as well as a $209 million school bond on Town Meeting Day.

It was a big day for South Burlington residents as the hot button topic went up for vote.

"We do feel like it's a responsible budget that balances the needs of taxpayers, who are understandably concerned about the economic outlook, along with the needs of our students," said Bridget Burkhard, a South Burlington School Board member.

The $1.9 million budget increase is a big change from the $4 million proposal voted down in March.

"The cuts that have been made to get to the $1.9 million will make it more challenging administratively to administer the district, but we believe we've preserved the programming and the services that the students will need," Burkhard said.

She says the added dollars will go towards things like covering increased health care costs, accommodating 90 more students expected in the fall, and making necessary repairs to things like leaky roofs in elementary schools.

"I do think the school department has come back with something far more realistic and something that schools really need," said Maurice Mahoney, one of several voters who say they support the increase.

"We moved here because the school system in South Burlington is excellent and we think it's important to keep our teachers here and keep them paid well," Added Jamie Caron.

Critics we spoke to largely take issue with another portion of the budget -- teacher pay. "It's a bad time for a lot of people. We're fortunate personally, but I think to suddenly put this tax on people who are really, really hurting is a real problem. I think everyone has to tighten their belt, and especially teachers," said Ted Riehle.

Should it pass, the vote would increase the tax rate by 5.9%.

Nearly 2,700 absentee ballots were sent out for the vote, in addition to in-person voters trickling into the polls all day.

You can vote at Orchard School, Tuttle Middle School, or Chamberlin School. Polls will be open till 7 p.m.

