South Burlington's City Center project to mark milestone

After years of talk and construction, South Burlington is set to cut the ribbon next month on a key phase of its vision to create a new city center.

The Market Street opening is scheduled for November 13th. The multi-year project includes improved streets with sidewalks, trees, and other pedestrian-friendly amenities.

Other elements of the city center plan including a new library, city hall, multi-purpose building and senior center are targeted for 2021. Leaders say they're happy to see their vision of a downtown area coming into focus.

"To be looking at the opening of the street that has been on the drawing board for decades, to see that the communities vision for its own downtown now begin to play out -- I think it's an exciting time in South Burlington," said South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn

While the ribbon cutting ceremony is set for November 13, the street will not be open until the 15th.

