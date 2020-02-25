South Carolina Democrats weigh in on primary choices

Like many cities in America, Charleston, South Carolina, is a mix of old architecture, new amenities, luxury, and poverty. Tuesday night all eyes are on Charleston for another debate among the Democrats vying for the party nomination.

Eddie Brown was born and raised in Charleston. I caught up with him on a short break from his job washing dishes. He hasn't decided who he is voting for yet.

"Somebody to catch my attention who do what they say they are going to do and not say one thing and do something else," Brwon said.

Charleston is also full of college students. It will be Trinity Tyson's first time voting. She is also still making up her mind. "I think just talk a lot to all of my friends and just communicating and maybe going out to more situations and interviews and just seeing what other people have to say," Tyson said.

South Carolina voters will be the first in the south to cast their ballots during Saturday's primary. George Smith, another college student, says he'll likely back Bernie Sanders. "policy and heart mostly. That is kind of what I believe mostly. I think it is definitely an important step for America in a right direction," he said.

Others are much more cynical about the process. Paul Mahoney, who used to live in Ludlow, Vermont, is sitting this primary out. He's concerned about a possible contested convention if no candidate has secured a majority of the delegates by then. "Would it make sense to support somebody who is going to lose in the convention? Does that make sense? That is why I am abstaining. I don't want to back up a loser," he said.

African American voters will have the largest voice -- 60% of Democrats in this state are black -- but Cliff Albright with the group Black Voters Matter, says they are not being represented well enough this election cycle. "I think it is a sad state of affairs when you've got more billionaires on the stage than you gave people of color. So, that is an issue that has got to be dealt with. It's got to be dealt with structurally within the Democratic Party," he said.

