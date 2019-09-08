South End Art Hop wraps 27th year

Local artists took over Burlington all weekend for the 27th annual Art Hop.

Galleries were posted along the Pine Street Corridor from the Flynn Center for Performing Arts on Main Street to Flynn Avenue. According to The South End Arts + Business Association, which hosts the Art Hop, the three-day event draws thousands of people to the area each year.

From Friday until Sunday, attendees toured artists’ studios, galleries inside of local businesses and outdoor sculptures.

WCAX News spoke with some of the artists showcasing their work inside of the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery on the last day of Art Hop 2019.

Nikki Laxar’s art includes fiber art, animal portraits, acrylic and watercolor.

“I love the watercolor as it feeds into the paper. Kind of has a mind of its own,” she said.

Laxar’s art career in Burlington has come full circle. Six years after attending Art Hop for the first time to check out other local artists’ work, Laxar is now on the other side of the display.

“It’s definitely nice to see my artwork bring people joy no matter how they connect with it,” Laxar told WCAX.

Gabrielle Baumann also got her start at Art Hop six years ago and has been fusing glass since then. She said she gets her inspiration from nature including some of the wonders of Vermont.

“The idea came to me when my husband took pictures of ice on Lake Champlain and I wanted to create a piece that resembles ice,” she said. “So I cut strips of clear glass and then put it together. Now I’m doing it in different colors.”

Baumann creates fused glass bowls, plates, coasters and candle holders. She told WCAX it takes her between a few hours to a week to create one piece, depending on the size, the design and how well the kiln takes it.

WCAX also spoke with artists who are new to Art Hop. Amanda Brunell owns Kitchen Table Studios. She does black paper drawings, paintings, and greeting cards. She said her work was well-received by the community.

“They love it. They absolutely love it. I’ve had a lot of sales, a lot of people do some commission pieces especially the black and white, like people’s pets and stuff. It makes for a great unique gift,” Brunell said. “Sometimes I just make something and I’m like, ‘I just love this!’ And the cherry on top is when other people love it, too. If they get that same feeling that I get, then my job is done.”

This year, SEABA partnered with the Flynn Center to host the annual SEABA Art Hop Juried Show at the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery.