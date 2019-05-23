South Hero animal hoarder gets plea deal in 2017 abuse case

A South Hero woman charged with the deaths of dozens of animals in 2017 took a plea deal Thursday.

Investigators say Ashley Tillson kept 88 animals in her home and all but eight of them died of malnutrition and heat.

Tillson pleaded guilty to 15 counts of cruelty and now faces 10 years of probation where she cannot own any animals. She was also sentenced to home confinement for 90 days and faces a number of fines. In accepting the sentence, Tillson apoligized to the court. "I just want to say that I do accept all the responsibility for what has happened and that I am deeply deeply depressed about it and sad about it," she said.

In the Fall of 2017 Investigators found 88 animals including rabbits, lizards, guinea pigs, a hedgehog and a chinchilla in Tillson's trailer. Most were dead of malnutrition and heat according to police. Power was cut off for months at the metal-sided trailer and 30 dead animals were found in the freezer of the home, some too deteriorated to be examined.

"What happened here with Ashleigh is that she literally got in over her head," said Rory Malone, Tillson's lawyer. He says she was trying to help the animals but ran into some mental health issues that only got worse when she realized she couldn't take care of them. "She was at times paralyzed and unable to care for all of the animals."

Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug Disabito says he understands mental health did play a factor in this, but says this was a serious offense. "I wanted to make sure that justice was served here and that it wasn't treated lightly and that the significance of this case and the suffering that the animals were exposed to was acknowledged," he said.

On top of probation and home confinement, Tillson was ordered to donate $1,500 to the Chittenden County Humane Society. And she must pay the town of South Hero almost $2,000 for the storage of the animals during the investigation.

"I thought the sentencing was appropriate," sad Peggy Larson, a veterinarian who worked on the case. She also believes justice was served. "I think this case sets a precedent for those of us who work on animal abuse cases."

An officer will be checking in on Tillson to make sure she abides by the probation conditions and does not take in any more animals. She now has a significant civil and criminal record -- 15 animal cruelty convictions and 73 civil tickets.