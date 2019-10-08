South Hero farm latest victim in dairy downturn

A dairy farm in South Hero that's operated for 50 years is the latest victim in the region's dairy downturn.

The Robinson family said goodbye Tuesday to about 140 cows. They have been running Island Acres Farm for generations, but due to low milk prices they decided to end dairy operations. The family says that running the farm has been tough the last five years and they simply don't have the equipment or the sales to stay in the dairy business.

Patrick Robinson's parents, Steve and Kelly, have been running the farm the last eleven years. Their son is second-in-command.

The cows come from ten generations of one single herd that was managed by Hank Robinson, Patrick's grandfather, and Steve's father.

"It was close by and they're good-looking animals so they'll bring in good money. It's good to know what the markets bringing in, that's how you know," said Lawrence Rowley, one of the farmers attending Tuesday's live auction.

Patrick Robinson says that letting go of the herd has been difficult. "It's hard, and its not gonna be fun. So, we're milking about 65 -- those are going right now -- and then the rest are all replacements so they're young heifers, from new-borns right up to bred-heifers." he said.

While the future holds uncertainty for the Robinson Family, they know that for a fact they'll be continuing with agricultural operations here at the farm, whether it be beef-cattle or produce.

"We'll do something. We have high-tensile fence around the property, so we're set up to graze animals. I haven't got anything set in stone but we're set up to do pretty much whatever we want" Robinson said.

