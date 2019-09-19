South Hero fire leaves several families without a home

Several families are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex in South Hero Wednesday night.

Fire crews say there were three total apartments in the building, but only two were affected.

They say all families were able to get out before they got there and they are thanking their quick response time for getting the fire under control rather quickly.

"Luckily tonight was training night, so we had a crew at the station ready to go, so we didn't have to respond to the station so that helped our response time. If we were later, it would have been longer time," said South Hero Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Robinson

Crews say the American Red Cross is helping the families affected.

Investigators will be on scene Thursday morning to determine a cause.