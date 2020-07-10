South Hero pizza shop offers customers pay-what-you-can option

The coronavirus has left many without jobs, and some are even worried about where their next meal will come from. But one South Hero restaurant is making sure those who feel food insecure can get a meal no matter what the price.

Normally, it's common to see a boat or two in South Hero. But inside Pans Pizza shop you will see a couple different colored boats. "We were like, we really need to do something," said the shop's Justine Zolotas.

The takeout only restaurant has been family owned for several decades. Zolotas says once the coronavirus hit, they knew they had to help their community. Back in March they developed a pay-what-you-can chart that asks customers "What boat are you in?" It offers five payment levels, from the green boat's "full price" down to white's "unable to pay."

"I thought, how could we design this so people don't have to ask for a discount," Zolotas said. The goal is to help take any embarrassment away from asking for help. "The barrier to it -- it's dignity. Nobody wants to say, 'Hey, I can't afford food for my family.'"

They say they're giving out a few dozen free pizzas a week in addition to the discounts given on some orders. "Everyone who has been using it has been vert respectful, like we are not getting the impression that people are using it to take advantage or get free food," Zolotas said.

And because of their work to support their community, the community has helped them back. "The outpouring support from the community began to outpace the pizzas we were giving away through the program," Zolotas said.

And a way to help neighbors has members of the community feeling proud. "Typical Vermonters. Good people, good hearted, trying to help each other out," said Buffy Brown of South Hero.

"I think that's wonderful. It's an effort for all of us. For some people, it's a lot more difficult then just an effort," said Kathie Moulton of Alburgh.

Pans Pizza plans to have the pay what you can option for the reminder of the pandemic.

