South Royalton homeowner suffers burns fighting fire

A South Royalton man received second degree burns on his hand and side trying to put out a fire at his home.

It happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at a home on South Street. Authorities say the two occupants called firefighters when they noticed smoke coming from an attached wood shed.

One used a garden hose from the outside to put out the flames. He received second degree burns on his hand and side from radiant heat.

The fire caused smoke damage to the single-family home. The cause of the fire is not known.

Fire officials say in this instance, closing doors to various rooms was crucial to slowing the spread of the fire.

The fire damaged the home, attached barn and wood shed.

The house did have smoke alarms, but they didn't go off because there was very little smoke in the house.