Southern Vermont College to close after spring semester

Southern Vermont College will be closing after the spring semester, the latest small college in the region hit by falling enrollments and financial troubles.

The Bennington Banner reports trustees have announced there is "no way forward" for the college because of enrollment decline and related debt issues.

The decision came after a show-cause hearing last week before the New England Commission of Higher Education to determine whether the school should be placed on probation over its financial stability.

The news is the latest in a series of college closures. Green Mountain College in Poultney announced in January it would be shutting down after the spring semester. Both Goddard College and the College of St. Joseph are also in jeopardy of closing and have been placed on accreditation probation.

Current enrollment at Southern Vermont College is about 340 students, down from a peak of about 500 in 2012.

College officials are holding meetings Monday to announce the closure and provide further details.