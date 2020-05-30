Southern Vermont firefighter injured in Springfield fire

A Southern Vermont firefighter was hurt battling a blaze in Springfield.

The call went out just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night. All 5 people inside the home on South Street were able to get out safely.

The first crews at the scene worked to knock down flames coming from the roof but it was difficult due to electrical wires.

A Springfield Firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze, including Chester, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Westminster RIT, Walpole Cascade, Weathersfield, Ascutney and Charlestown.

No word on what sparked the blaze.

