Southern Vermont sees rain, ice before snow

In Southern Vermont, Friday morning started out a lot differently than in the northern parts of the state.

Once you hit Rutland, it was mostly rain and freezing rain for the majority of the morning and into the afternoon.

As the day went on, a drop in temperatures led to a change to snow, something officials at Killington were excited to see.

"The storm hit but it was a mix at first, so we definitely saw a mix of sleet and frozen precipitation, but it changed over eventually thank goodness. The snow now is going to do really well for our conditions tomorrow," said Courtney DiFiore of the Killington Resort.

Killington hopes the storm will help get them back on track to 100% open.