Southern Vt. towns looking to break up merged school district

Vermont could be facing it's first school district divorce.

The towns of Halifax and Readsboro, along the southern border of the state, have scheduled town-wide votes to consider breaking up the Southern Valley Unified Union School District. The district formed less than two years ago under Act 46.

Residents in both towns say it's not working and petitioned to un-merge.

Halifax will vote at a special meeting Monday night. Readsboro residents will vote on January 20th. The state board of education would then have to approve the split.

