Southern half of New Hampshire in moderate drought

The southern half of New Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought conditions, prompting the state Department of Environmental Services to tell people with private wells to start conserving water.

The department says due to the coronavirus, people are at home more often, which means a higher-than-usual demand on residential well supplies. To protect well supplies now, it's recommended that outdoor water use be limited and water use be staggered, allowing the well time to recharge between demands.

Earlier this week, the department advised public water systems to carefully track water supplies and implement outdoor water use restrictions as needed. So far, 94 systems are implementing those restrictions.

