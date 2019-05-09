Southwestern Health Care, Castleton University team up

Southwestern Health Care and Castleton University team up to bring more people to Southern Vermont.

The two have an agreement to create a joint education program.

President and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Thomas Dee said if students enroll at Castleton, and pass their exams, they'll be able to work at the center.

"This is an opportunity to give young folks a great college education and to work in a fantastic facility," Dee said.

Dee also adds that if they commit to a few years, their college tuition will be reimbursed.