Spaulding HS senior wins Congressional Art Competition

A senior from Spaulding High School in Barre has won this year's Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman Peter Welch announced the winners of the annual contest in Montpelier Friday. Aubrey Benoit was the winner, with a photographic portrait of her brother. Her winning work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year, along with winners from Congressional districts around the country.

Welch praised the more than 150 Vermont students who participated from 36 schools. Benoit says she believes she captured the essence of her brother Gavin in the shot.

"I don't get to spend very much time with him. When we were younger we were in the foster care system -- separated -- and then we were adopted by different families. But, whenever I do, I like to take lots of pictures just so I can have that kind of memory," Benoit said.

"There's value in you observing the world. And then in the medium you choose, trying to display what it is you see so that those of us who then take a look at it and view it come to some deeper understanding of the world we're in," Welch said.

The competition for high school artists was launched in 1981 by then Vermont Rep. Jim Jeffords.