Spaulding to resign as chancellor of Vermont State Colleges

After vocal opposition to his plan to close three campuses of the Vermont State Colleges System forced him to withdraw his proposal, Chancellor Jeb Spaulding now plans to resign.

Spaulding plans to submit his resignation to the board of trustees at their meeting Wednesday.

The plan to close several campuses came as the system faces significant financial challenges, recently compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools. But Spaulding ultimately scrapped the idea because of community pushback.

"I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission," Spaulding said in a statement. "I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System's leaders as they work through the challenges ahead."

Spaulding has led the organization for five years.

The board will consider its next steps at the Wednesday meeting. There are talks for VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to lead the system as interim chancellor until a longer-term interim chancellor can be selected.

“We deeply appreciate Jeb’s extended career in service to Vermont and Vermonters. We at the Vermont State Colleges System have valued his contributions as our Chancellor, and we wish him well as he charts his next course,” said Board of Trustees Chairman, J. Churchill Hindes.

The Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The public may view the meeting at www.vsc.edu/live.