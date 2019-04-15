Speaking out against F-35 jets coming to Vermont

The F-35 jets are expected to arrive in the Green Mountains in September but a group of Vermonters is hoping to change that.

The Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers gathered in Waterbury to see what they could do to prevent the F-35 jets from coming to Vermont.

The group says the military may send nuclear weapons to Vermont if the new jet is based here. Now, they are telling people to call their legislators and ask them to sign the Nuclear Free Bomber Bill.

"We can't control what goes on in federal government but we can control what goes on in Vermont and we can say no not in our name, not with our money," said Ben Cohen - 'C.A.N.B. in Vermont' Advisory Board Member.

The resolution needs to pass before the end of the this legislative season for it to go into effect.

Vermont's congressional delegation issued a statement Tuesday reiterating support for basing the jets in Vermont and opposing adding nuclear weapons to the Guard's mission.

They also say the Vermont base is not equipped to handle nuclear weapons and there are no plans to upgrade it.