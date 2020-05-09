Speaking out against the stay at home orders

A peaceful protest was held at the Statehouse late Saturday morning. Protesters argued that the state should re-open all local businesses as they come to the end of the stay-at-home order. While picketers understand that the Covid-19 pandemic is a serious health crisis for the state as well as the rest of the world, they believe that different actions would better serve the community; and allow all, not just some Vermonters to return to work.

"We now have new protocols and businesses and public spaces," said Christine Bilbrey, one of the protesters who participated Saturday, "and we all know what to do in order to stay safe and stay healthy out here in the world, we can't stay in our own homes forever."

The stay at home order is supposed to end at midnight on May 15th, but businesses not deemed "safe to operate" will remain closed regardless.