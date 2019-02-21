Special Needs Registry launched by Lebanon Police Dept.

The Lebanon Police Department is launching a new program that will help first responders better respond to residents with special needs.

The Special Needs Registry is a voluntary program where community members or their family can submit information such as triggers, special accommodations, emergency contacts, and a photo.

This information is then entered into a database where both Lebanon Police officers and the dispatch team have access to.

This is an expansion onto an existing database which identifies community members with Alzheimer's and dementia.

To register for the Lebanon Special Needs Registry click here or call 603-448-1212 or 603-448-6311 for assistance.