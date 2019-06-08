Special Olympics Summer Games begin

Special Olympics athletes from all over Vermont started a big weekend of competition Saturday.

The annual summer games kicked off at St. Michael's College and at The University of Vermont.

Over 500 athletes competed in basketball and bocce, with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

The athletes we spoke with say it's a day full of making friends.

“To get out and meet other people out in the community,” said Mary LaFountain of Middlebury

We get to meet all the fans and we get to see our friends,” said Abby LaFramboise of Middlebury.

“I try to get everyone grouped together and just have fun,” said Christopher Preston of Milton.

As a part of the games, athletes were also given dental screenings and tips to help with their oral health. The summer games continue on Sunday.